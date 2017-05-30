Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares Corp from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Union Bankshares Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Union Bankshares Corp alerts:

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) opened at 33.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. Union Bankshares Corp has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $39.37.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Union Bankshares Corp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corp will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/union-bankshares-corp-ubsh-raised-to-strong-buy-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Bankshares Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Union Bankshares Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 50,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp during the third quarter worth $39,073,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp during the third quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corp Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.