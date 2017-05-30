UniFirst Corp (UNF) Stake Decreased by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UniFirst Corp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UniFirst Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in UniFirst Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in UniFirst Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 378,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in UniFirst Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 21,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE UNF) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,437 shares. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. UniFirst Corp had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. UniFirst Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $205,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven S. Sintros sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $146,176.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,881 shares of company stock worth $1,069,168 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

