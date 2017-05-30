Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Bought by Airain ltd

Airain ltd boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,551 shares during the period. Airain ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Under Armour by 11.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) opened at 18.07 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.15 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $92,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $118,047.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,197.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,399 shares of company stock valued at $304,605 over the last 90 days.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

