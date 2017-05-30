Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Target Price at $87.36

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $27,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,631. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 102,249.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,637,000 after buying an additional 3,163,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,717,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,072,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,153,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) opened at 55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

