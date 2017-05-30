Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Insider Uday Yadav Sells 3,034 Shares

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $230,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE ETN) opened at 77.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Co., PLC has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Eaton Co. PLC alerts:

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Eaton Co., PLC had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co., PLC will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Eaton Co., PLC’s payout ratio is 54.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/uday-yadav-sells-3034-shares-of-eaton-co-plc-etn-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Co., PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Avondale Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Co., PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 140.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 47,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 18.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 21.8% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co., PLC by 3.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Co., PLC

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.