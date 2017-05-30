UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,867 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE CHH) traded up 0.69% on Monday, reaching $65.60. 88,713 shares of the company traded hands. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $810,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,319.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

