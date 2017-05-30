UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,063 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,413,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 356,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) remained flat at $13.88 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 330,285 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.04.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

