UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,423 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 588,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 128,211 shares of the company were exchanged. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $93.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.34.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. John Bean Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. John Bean Technologies Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

