UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,851 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 219,864 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,834,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 556,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,268,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,250,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,661,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) traded down 0.72% during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 168,886 shares of the stock traded hands. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $105.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided banking services from approximately 140 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

