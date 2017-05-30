UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,960 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,568 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,585 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 238,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 785.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems Co. alerts:

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) opened at 22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-decreases-position-in-3d-systems-co-ddd-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,007,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,392.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,800. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.