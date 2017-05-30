UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Extreme Networks by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) opened at 9.56 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

