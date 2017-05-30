U.S. Silica Holdings Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,924 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 2,156 put options.

In related news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $29,310.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,800.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 3.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 4.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Howard Weil raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 2,250,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $3.02 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.88 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

