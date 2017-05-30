U and I Group PLC (UAI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from U and I Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

U and I Group PLC (UAI) opened at 195.8299 on Tuesday. U and I Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 140.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 202.05. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 245.07 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.91.

In other news, insider Matthew Weiner purchased 17,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £34,260.48 ($44,008.32).

A number of research firms have commented on UAI. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.34) price target (up from GBX 250 ($3.21)) on shares of U and I Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on U and I Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

U and I Group PLC Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, formerly Development Securities PLC, is a property regeneration company. The Company’s segments include Investment, which is engaged in the management of its investment property portfolio, generating rental income and valuation surpluses from property management; Development and trading, including management of its development and trading properties, and Operating, which consists of servicing of office operations.

