John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 23,960 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 23,960 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $4,017,852.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,437 shares in the company, valued at $59,603,230.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 120,905 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $175.77.

Get Tyler Technologies Inc. alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/tyler-technologies-inc-tyl-ceo-john-s-marr-jr-sells-23960-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.