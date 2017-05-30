John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 23,960 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 23,960 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $4,017,852.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,437 shares in the company, valued at $59,603,230.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 120,905 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $175.77.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.