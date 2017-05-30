Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 55,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in ANSYS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 192,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ ANSS) opened at 125.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.28 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $253.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of ANSYS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, insider Walid Abu-Hadba sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $640,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zilvitis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,054 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

