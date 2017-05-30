Canaccord Genuity Cuts Twilio Inc (TWLO) Price Target to $33.00

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Pacific Crest raised Twilio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised Twilio to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Twilio (NYSE TWLO) opened at 25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Twilio has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Mcgeever bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $128,187.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,678 over the last three months.

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

