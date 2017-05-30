Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stake Decreased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,975,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599,271 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for 10.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.94% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $1,165,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 101.2% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 528,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 265,606 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth $496,728,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ FOXA) opened at 27.03 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-position-cut-by-yacktman-asset-management-lp-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.