TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Sold by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 76,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,969,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) opened at 7.45 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

