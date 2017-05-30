Trust Co. of Vermont Has $107,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1,260.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,132,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,013,000 after buying an additional 565,743 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $224,935,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,688,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,423,000 after buying an additional 491,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,457,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,214,000 after buying an additional 52,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,605,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,660,000 after buying an additional 278,704 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) opened at 26.8441 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9480 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 536.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $30.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

