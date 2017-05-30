Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ TBK) opened at 23.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,670.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,651 shares of company stock worth $258,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

