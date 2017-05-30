Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Trimedyne (TMED) opened at 4.25 on Friday. Trimedyne has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $518500.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/trimedyne-inc-tmed-rating-increased-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of 80 and 30 watt Holmium cold pulsed lasers (Lasers). The Company’s segments include Product, and Service and Rental. It also offers a range of disposable and reusable, fiber optic laser energy delivery devices (Fibers, Needles and Switch Tips) for use in an array of medical applications.

