Trevena Inc (TRVN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.91% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Trevena announced 1Q17 financial results yesterday. Olinvo NDA submission in pain still on track for 4Q17. Phase 3 open-label ATHENA safety trial has reached 600pt enrollment. Company therefore likely to reach target 1100 pt exposures per FDA recommendation (~480pts treated in APOLLO trials) in near future. As a reminder, Olinvo Phase 3 APOLLO trials did not establish consistent statistically significant differentiation from morphine on secondary GI and respiratory endpoints. We believe observed trend was clinically meaningful, but have updated our models to reflect modest market penetration given likely challenges in communicating differentiation.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVN. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) opened at 2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $161.49 million. Trevena has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 841.00%. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

