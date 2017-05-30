Tremor Video Inc (TRMR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Tremor Video Inc (NYSE:TRMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Tremor Video in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Tremor Video (NYSE:TRMR) remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,409 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $116.28 million. Tremor Video has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Tremor Video (NYSE:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. Tremor Video had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tremor Video will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tremor Video by 317.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tremor Video by 599.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99,601 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor Video during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tremor Video by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Tremor Video by 10.7% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 724,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Tremor Video Company Profile

Tremor Video, Inc is an advertising technology company. The Company provides software for video advertising effectiveness. The Company operates through online video advertising services segment. Its technology optimizes performance of video advertisement campaigns across all screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets and connected televisions.

