19,268 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Sensata Technologies Holding makes up about 13.8% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Micawber Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,245,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $901,469,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE ST) traded down 1.36% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. 1,086,056 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies Holding had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $807.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies Holding’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

About Sensata Technologies Holding

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

