Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Announces Earnings Results

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) opened at 10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Get Townsquare Media Inc alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/townsquare-media-inc-tsq-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps-updated-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 34.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 74.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.