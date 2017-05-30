Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $674,000 Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $119,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 96.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $505,431.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,993 shares of company stock worth $4,276,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

