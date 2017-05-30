Tower Bridge Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Tower Bridge Advisors held its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Campbell Soup Company were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,119,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 9,981.3% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,730,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,418,000 after buying an additional 3,693,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 19.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,300,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the fourth quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after buying an additional 597,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE CPB) opened at 58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Campbell Soup Company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, Director Bennett Dorrance bought 915,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $52,510,022.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,238.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

