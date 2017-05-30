Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Total System Services (NYSE TSS) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 803,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Total System Services will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,385,851.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4,788.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

