Toro Co Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toro in a note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $872.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Toro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) opened at 67.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Toro has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,037.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Hoffman sold 225,223 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $13,738,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,383,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,417,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,413 shares of company stock worth $16,421,500. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toro by 2.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Toro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

