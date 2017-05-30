Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Buys 109 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Tony Buffin acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.86 ($2,315.81).

Tony Buffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Tony Buffin sold 13,500 shares of Travis Perkins plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.45), for a total value of £204,390 ($262,543.35).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Tony Buffin sold 5,007 shares of Travis Perkins plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,488 ($19.11), for a total value of £74,504.16 ($95,702.20).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tony Buffin acquired 10,000 shares of Travis Perkins plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £144,500 ($185,613.36).

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) opened at 1642.097778 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,942.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,614.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.49. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.11 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins plc’s previous dividend of $15.25.

TPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.39) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.87) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,603 ($20.59).

Travis Perkins plc Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

