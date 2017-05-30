Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.09 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 3,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) opened at 108.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $134.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.49.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $1,323,829.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,330.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

