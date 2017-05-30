Tobam Has $6.21 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Tobam raised its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 128.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,761,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $986,517,000 after buying an additional 621,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,324,000 after buying an additional 380,516 shares during the last quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,478,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,381,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,449,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,442,000 after buying an additional 440,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) opened at 98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2093.83 and a beta of 1.12. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Steven E. West purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.45 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $101,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,240. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

