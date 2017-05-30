Timber Hill LLC Invests $179,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,275,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,730,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $17,869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genworth Financial by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,717,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 3,328,178 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 0.84% during trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,499 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

