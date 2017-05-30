Timber Hill LLC Invests $209,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE VMI) traded up 0.27% on Monday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,236 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $165.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post $7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, Chairman Mogens C. Bay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $7,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,580,487.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

