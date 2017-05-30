Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIF. Mizuho lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a positive rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE TIF) opened at 86.18 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $97.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.48 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, VP John S. Barresi sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $96,928.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $92,471.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,648 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,674,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 20,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

