Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater, Inc. owns and operates one of the world’s largest fleets serving the international offshore energy industry. Tidewater vessels can be found in virtually every area of the world where there is significant oil and gas exploration, development or production. These provide a wide range of services including: transporting crews and supplies between the mainland and offshore locations; towing and positioning mobile drilling rigs; assisting in offshore construction projects; and a variety of specialized services including cable laying and 3-D seismic work. “

Tidewater (NYSE TDW) traded up 0.0134% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.7488. 1,004,629 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $35.24 million. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tidewater by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil.

