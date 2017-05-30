Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Sells C$205,135.04 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Marc E. Gold sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.44, for a total transaction of C$205,135.04.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE TRI) opened at 58.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$56.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.78.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

