TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. TheStreet had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) opened at 0.90 on Tuesday. TheStreet has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The stock’s market cap is $32.09 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of TheStreet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in TheStreet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,378,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TheStreet by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 165,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TheStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,743,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TheStreet during the first quarter valued at $546,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc (TheStreet) is a digital financial media company focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s collection of digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers with a range of content and tools through a range of online, social media, tablet and mobile channels.

