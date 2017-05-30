TherapeuticsMD’s (TXMD) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) opened at 3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s market cap is $791.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

