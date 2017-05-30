OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in The Valspar Corp (VAL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.28% of The Valspar Corp worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Valspar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Valspar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Valspar Corp (VAL) traded up 0.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $112.99. 7,785,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Valspar Corp has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.63.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.56 million. The Valspar Corp had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 8.42%. The Valspar Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Valspar Corp will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. The Valspar Corp’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Valspar Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of The Valspar Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About The Valspar Corp

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

