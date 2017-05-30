Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 39,579 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of The Rubicon Project worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,945,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project Inc alerts:

Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 0.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 677,184 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $242.18 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/the-rubicon-project-inc-rubi-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.