The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ CHEF) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of 1063.33 and a beta of 1.31. The Chefs Warehouse, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The Chefs Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The Chefs Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs Warehouse, Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs Warehouse by 42.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Chefs Warehouse by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs Warehouse by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs Warehouse by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Chefs Warehouse by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 140,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

