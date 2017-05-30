Peel Hunt Trims Tharisa Plc (THS) Target Price to GBX 205

Tharisa Plc (LON:THS) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Plc (THS) opened at 111.95 on Thursday. Tharisa Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 165.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 286.79 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.10.

