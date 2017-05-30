Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Position Held by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. continued to hold its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,945,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 232,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.9% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 107,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 480,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE OHI) opened at 31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

