Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $286,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. continued to hold its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,060,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,035,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 369,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,557,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,553,000 after buying an additional 370,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil Co. alerts:

Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) opened at 25.31 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm’s market cap is $4.37 billion.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $544.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $286,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/texas-yale-capital-corp-has-286000-position-in-murphy-oil-co-mur-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Simmons boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.