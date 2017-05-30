Texas Yale Capital Corp. Continues to Hold Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. continued to hold its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BB&T Co. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) opened at 42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. BB&T Co. had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BB&T Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of BB&T Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

In other BB&T Co. news, Director Charles A. Patton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,324,371.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

