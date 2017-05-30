TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.32 million.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ TESS) opened at 14.00 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers the product and value chain solutions to organizations responsible for building, operating, maintaining and reselling cellular, mobile communications, wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi), machine-to-machine, Internet of Things and wireless backhaul systems.

