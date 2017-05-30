Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $420 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Tesoro Logistics (TLLP) opened at 53.76 on Tuesday. Tesoro Logistics has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 78.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLLP shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Tesoro Logistics in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesoro Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Tesoro Logistics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesoro Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Tesoro Logistics Company Profile

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

