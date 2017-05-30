Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a $368.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $231.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reduced their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 325.14 on Friday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $327.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post ($5.80) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 95,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $262.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,791 shares of company stock worth $74,745,344 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 578.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

