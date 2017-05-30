Tesla Inc (TSLA) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong Sell

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have a $277.96 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.06.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at 325.14 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $327.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.91 and a 200 day moving average of $253.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.30. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post ($5.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 95,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $262.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,791 shares of company stock worth $74,745,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,213.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

